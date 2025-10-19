Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 1,048.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

VCTR opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

