Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.91 and a 200 day moving average of $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $140.24.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

