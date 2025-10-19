Planned Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Planned Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,095,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,116,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.63 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

