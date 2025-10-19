Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 73.6% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 39,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Enbridge by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Enbridge by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE ENB opened at $47.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

