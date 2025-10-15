Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 468.6% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $267.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

