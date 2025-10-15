Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $18.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

