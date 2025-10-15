Naviter Wealth LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Telefonica SA $TEF

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 207.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,243,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Telefonica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,638,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 15,707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonica by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Telefonica by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 780,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 389,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Telefonica by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 454,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 179,119 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonica Price Performance

Shares of TEF opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.49. Telefonica SA has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telefonica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TEF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonica presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

