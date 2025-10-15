Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,756 Shares of iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3,871.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 682,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 665,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 247.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 289,228 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 401,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,409,000 after acquiring an additional 94,166 shares in the last quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,155,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $66.93.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

