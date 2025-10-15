Novavax, Inc. $NVAX Stock Position Increased by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,493 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Novavax were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 2,272.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NVAX opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $239.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.19 million. Novavax had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 142.33%. The business’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.