Bayforest Capital Ltd Grows Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 123.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 687.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

