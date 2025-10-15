Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $8.81 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

