Copia Wealth Management Has $31,000 Stock Position in RH $RH

Copia Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in RH were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 103.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $2,449,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of RH by 4.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 3.5% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of RH by 33.7% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RH stock opened at $183.40 on Wednesday. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.49 and its 200 day moving average is $200.65.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.29). RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RH. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zelman & Associates decreased their target price on shares of RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.29.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

