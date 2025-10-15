Copia Wealth Management Buys 65,571 Shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF $BUXX

Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,571 shares during the period. Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF makes up about 5.6% of Copia Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Copia Wealth Management owned 2.16% of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 215.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 55,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BUXX stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

About Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF

The Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (BUXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of various fixed-income securities of any credit rating from issuers all around the globe. The fund aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years BUXX was launched on Aug 10, 2023 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.