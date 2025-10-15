Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Sold by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $93,107,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,685,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,831,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,523,000 after purchasing an additional 535,597 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,771,000 after purchasing an additional 522,242 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

