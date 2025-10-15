Copia Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Copia Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

