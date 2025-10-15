Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 954 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,303,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,418,000 after buying an additional 183,343 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11,925.5% in the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 3,664,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,157,000 after buying an additional 3,633,582 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,999,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,178,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,659,000 after buying an additional 765,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $119,332,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

