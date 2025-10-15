Copia Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after buying an additional 510,738 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $502,435,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,864,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,626,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,332,000 after buying an additional 70,048 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,499,000 after buying an additional 393,831 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VEU opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.