Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 100.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 138,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. NavPoint Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 91,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,878,000.

CGMU stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

