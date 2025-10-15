Copia Wealth Management Acquires 611 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SIL stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

