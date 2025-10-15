Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Sells 4,950 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of TCAF opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

