Sagace Wealth Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Sagace Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $171.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.21. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.