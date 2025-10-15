Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Oracle Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $299.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.52. The stock has a market cap of $853.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

