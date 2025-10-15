Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Acquires 161 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $69.19 and a one year high of $85.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

