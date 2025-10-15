Smart Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 5,800 Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $53,031,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $32,284,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 434.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 859,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,440,000 after purchasing an additional 698,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 588,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

