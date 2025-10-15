Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF $COWG Shares Purchased by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF makes up 1.1% of Copia Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Copia Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ COWG opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0364 per share. This is a boost from Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

