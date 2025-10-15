Sagace Wealth Management LLC Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Sagace Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 78,325 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 251,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 99,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

