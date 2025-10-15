Fairman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Fairman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $188.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

