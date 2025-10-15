Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Purchased by Sagace Wealth Management LLC

Sagace Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
