Copia Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF $EWJV

Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJV stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $513.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

