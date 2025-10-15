Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,807,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IWB stock opened at $363.66 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $369.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

