Smart Portfolios LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Smart Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URA. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $58.53.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.