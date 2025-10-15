Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 200 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 36.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in eBay by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Arete upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $662,598.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 250,223 shares in the company, valued at $22,960,462.48. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,227.75. The trade was a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,743 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,844. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

