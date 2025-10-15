iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Stock Position Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.72. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

