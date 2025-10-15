Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Financial Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.8% during the second quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,036,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $242.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $247.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.54.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

