Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $362,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Elevance Health by 13.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.33.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE ELV opened at $350.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $497.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.10 and a 200-day moving average of $357.56. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

