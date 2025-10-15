AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 20,198 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,198 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $21,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DT. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 761.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 131.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DT stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,602 shares of company stock worth $529,579. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.