Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $53,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $377,383.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,137.20. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,241.33. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $169.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial set a $212.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

