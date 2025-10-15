Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,254 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,664 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $165.00 price target on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.96.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

