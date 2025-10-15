QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Trading Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 66.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 580,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,730% from the average daily volume of 31,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

QMC Quantum Minerals Stock Up 66.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of -0.32.

QMC Quantum Minerals Company Profile

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

