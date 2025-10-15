VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Stock Holdings Lowered by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 0.6% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,980,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

