Aon plc $AON Stock Position Lifted by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AON by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $360.66 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $323.73 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

