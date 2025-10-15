Curated Wealth Partners LLC Buys 82 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $656.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $657.36. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

