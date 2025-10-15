Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $401,000 Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in RTX were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

RTX Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $159.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average is $145.39. The stock has a market cap of $213.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $170.85.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

