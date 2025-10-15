Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 193.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

