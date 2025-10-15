Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in S&P Global by 21.1% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPGI opened at $486.76 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.73 and a 200 day moving average of $513.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on S&P Global from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.69.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
