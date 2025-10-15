Reviewing Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) and Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Bar Harbor Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bar Harbor Bankshares pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bar Harbor Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Origin Bancorp 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bar Harbor Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.59%. Origin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $43.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.26%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and Origin Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares $147.73 million 3.39 $43.04 million $2.58 11.64 Origin Bancorp $347.73 million 3.10 $76.49 million $2.24 15.40

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bar Harbor Bankshares. Bar Harbor Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Origin Bancorp 11.98% 5.98% 0.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Bar Harbor Bankshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, such as multi-family, commercial construction and land development, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans, including loans to commercial and agricultural businesses, and tax exempt entities; residential real estate loans consists of mortgages for 1-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity loans, lines of credit, auto, and other installment lending. In addition, it provides life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; and third-party investment and insurance services. Further, the company offers trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities; and 401K plan, financial, estate and charitable planning, investment management, family office, municipal, and tax services. It operates 53 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Bar Harbor, Maine.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 44 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

