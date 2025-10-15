Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 3,101 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,318 shares of company stock valued at $42,412,815. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.97.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $353.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $240.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

