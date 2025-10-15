IFG Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $203.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

