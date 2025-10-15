Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires 3,870 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $36,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of QQQ opened at $598.00 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $613.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $585.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.03.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

