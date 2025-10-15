Triton Wealth Management PLLC Acquires New Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 9.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 68,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory raised its position in Southern by 44.2% in the second quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 4,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Southern by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Southern by 24.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.85. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $99.81.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.85.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

